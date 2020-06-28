Black trans lives matter rally held in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Once again, the streets of Edmonton were turned into a platform Sunday as dozens marched in support of Black trans lives.

The rally comes three weeks after thousands of Edmontonians came together to address the issue of racism and police brutality. While this event highlighted similar calls for change, there was more to it.

“Trans folk of colour are standing up today to say that we matter, that trans lives matter, Black trans lives matter,” supporter Michael Marshall said.

Among the crowd, Rhiannon Levesque, a Black trans female, is hoping for change.

“I just wish people could be able to see us a bit more like people, you know,” Levesque said. “I hope there’s more visibility and I hope that there is more of an understanding.”

She is just one of many pushing for equality.

“Black trans people specifically face a lot of intersecting forms of violence and oppression and that [is why] it’s really important to come out and stand up for them,” supporter Silpi Das-Collins said.

Many in the group say they’ve faced racism, homophobia and police brutality in Edmonton.

“We need people to understand that we are human beings like anybody else and we deserve to be respected and we demand to be protected,” organizer Adebayo Chris Katiiti said.

“The support for trans lives, in particular Black trans lives, should extend beyond trans people; allies are where the work should be,” Michael Marshall said.