Conservatives ask auditor to probe government’s $900M partnership with WE Charity

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – The federal Conservatives are calling for an investigation into the Liberal government’s decision to have an international charity administer a $900-million program designed to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Auditor General Karen Hogan today, the Conservatives say the decision to “outsource” the Canada Student Service Grant to WE Charity undermines Parliament’s ability to monitor the program.

Read more: Trudeau says civil service chose WE Charity for partnership on student grant program

They also note Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s previous links to the organization.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Trudeau defended employing WE Charity to administer the program last week despite the group’s ties to the prime minister and his wife, who hosts one of the organization’s podcasts.

Trudeau said the decision to use WE was made by the non-partisan public service, not by him.

Story continues below advertisement

The grant provides eligible students with up to $5,000 for volunteer work with non-profit organizations helping to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0:54 Canadian Minister Chagger announces student volunteer grant program through Oct. 31 Canadian Minister Chagger announces student volunteer grant program through Oct. 31