Halifax man arrested after two hit-and-runs in 10 minutes

Halifax police arrested and charged a man in connection with a pair of hit-and-runs overnight.

Police said in a news release they received a report that a sedan struck a fence at a Henry Street residence Sunday at 1:35 a.m. The vehicle fled the scene.

About 10 minutes later, police received multiple reports of a white Nissan Altima hitting a fire hydrant and breaking it off at its base, on Quinpool Road. The driver fled on foot.

Police responded to both scenes, according to the release, and arrested the suspected driver in the area of Shirley and Vernon streets.

The officers were able to confirm the driver and the vehicle were responsible for both incidents.

There were no injuries reported.

According to the release, a 25-year-old man from Halifax has been charged with impaired driving, failing to remain at the scene of a crash, and property damage.

The man, who has not yet been named, is set to appear in Halifax court at a later date.