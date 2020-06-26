Police looking for 2 people in relation to a shooting in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two people in relation to a shooting that occurred earlier this week.

In a statement released on Friday, police said at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 police responded to a report of a shooting involving two vehicles in a parking lot located between 3434 and 3462 Kempt Rd.

“The two vehicles had fled the area prior to officers arriving on scene,” said police.

Shortly after, officers stopped one of the vehicles believed to be involved in the incident in the area of Parkhill and Purcell’s Cove roads.

According to authorities, the male driver was arrested without incident and later released without charges.

“No injuries were reported. We believe the suspects are known to one another and believe it to be a targeted incident.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and investigators are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the second vehicle involved, as well as the driver of that vehicle and a person of interest.

“The second vehicle is described as a newer model Buick Verano (small four-door sedan), gold mist or mocha bronze metallic paint which may appear as black/tan/gold/brown depending on the lighting conditions,” said HRP.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle.

The male driver is described as approximately 200 lbs with dark hair and tattoos on his arms. He was wearing aviator sunglasses, a black and gold shirt with white writing on the back and dark jeans.

The person of interest is described as woman, white, 160 lbs, with dirty blonde shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black tank top with black shorts and black flip flops.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the two people is incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016.