Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police lay additional sexual assault charges against neurologist

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2020 12:28 pm
Police have laid additional charges against Dr. Allan Gordon.
Police have laid additional charges against Dr. Allan Gordon. Handout / Toronto Police Service

TORONTO — Police say they’ve laid several new sexual assault charges against a Toronto neurologist.

Toronto police say the 75-year-old man was already charged with five counts of sexual assault in December.

Investigators allege the man sexually assaulted five patients at the Wasser Pain Management Clinic between 2002 and 2016.

Read more: Director of Toronto neurology clinic facing sexual assault charges, police say

The man is now facing another 14 counts of sexual assault and one charge of sexual assault with a weapon.

Police say the accused was the director of neurology at the downtown clinic, and first worked as a neurologist in Toronto in 1975.

Investigators say there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto Neurologist Charged
Flyers
More weekly flyers