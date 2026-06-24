Woman accused of sexually assaulting child at Ontario group home: police

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A 30-year-old woman has been charged with sexually assaulting a child at a group home in Oshawa, Ont., where she worked.

Durham Region police allege the group home employee sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy several times between last September and January.

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They say they began investigating in February.

The suspect is now facing multiple charges including sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Investigators say the woman from Clarington, Ont., was arrested on Wednesday and released on an undertaking.

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.