$115K worth of drugs, $31K in cash, several guns seized in Saskatchewan: RPS

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Two men from Saskatoon and Regina are facing a combined 30 charges after a major drug and gun bust in the Queen City.

Two searches prompted by the arrest of a Regina man led to the seizure of several guns, cash, and $115,000 worth of drugs, police say.

The 43-year-old man is facing 28 charges following his arrest outside of a complex on the 3200 block of Arens Road last Thursday, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release. When he was arrested, police confiscated a loaded nine-millimeter handgun, brass knuckles and a knife.

After searching a home on that block, as well as the man’s two cars, half a kilogram of fentanyl, less than four grams of cocaine, and 4.2 kilograms of methamphetamine were taken, police said. The estimated street value of the drugs is $115,000, according to the release.

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A number of guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition were also seized. They included a loaded handgun modified with a switch to make it automatic, a loaded handgun with a silencer, two semi-automatic rifles and a 12-gauge shot gun, it continued.

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Body armour, tactical equipment and bladed weapons were also confiscated by Regina police officers, the service said.

Those findings led to charges including multiple counts of careless use of a firearm and eight counts of tampering with a gun’s serial number, police said.

“There is no doubt in my mind that getting these guns and knives and drugs out of the hands of criminals will have a notable impact on community safety,” said RPS superintendent of community services Kelly Trihart at a news conference on Wednesday.

The investigation also prompted the search of a home in the 500 block of 5th Avenue North in Saskatoon which led to more than $31,090 of Canadian cash, a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck, drug paraphernalia and a cellphone being seized by Saskatoon police.

Regina police said a 32-year-old Saskatoon man is being charged with possessing property obtained by crime worth more than $5,000 and trafficking a controlled substance.