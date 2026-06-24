Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$115K worth of drugs, $31K in cash, several guns seized in Saskatchewan: RPS

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted June 24, 2026 2:09 pm
2 min read
Police in Regina arrested a 43-year-old man and seized several guns, cash, and drugs, the RPS says. View image in full screen
Police in Regina arrested a 43-year-old man and seized several guns, cash, and drugs, the RPS says. Regina Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two men from Saskatoon and Regina are facing a combined 30 charges after a major drug and gun bust in the Queen City.

Two searches prompted by the arrest of a Regina man led to the seizure of several guns, cash, and $115,000 worth of drugs, police say.

The 43-year-old man is facing 28 charges following his arrest outside of a complex on the 3200 block of Arens Road last Thursday, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release. When he was arrested, police confiscated a loaded nine-millimeter handgun, brass knuckles and a knife.

After searching a home on that block, as well as the man’s two cars, half a kilogram of fentanyl, less than four grams of cocaine, and 4.2 kilograms of methamphetamine were taken, police said. The estimated street value of the drugs is $115,000, according to the release.

Story continues below advertisement

A number of guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition were also seized. They included a loaded handgun modified with a switch to make it automatic, a loaded handgun with a silencer, two semi-automatic rifles and a 12-gauge shot gun, it continued.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Body armour, tactical equipment and bladed weapons were also confiscated by Regina police officers, the service said.

Those findings led to charges including multiple counts of careless use of a firearm and eight counts of tampering with a gun’s serial number, police said.

“There is no doubt in my mind that getting these guns and knives and drugs out of the hands of criminals will have a notable impact on community safety,” said RPS superintendent of community services Kelly Trihart at a news conference on Wednesday.

The investigation also prompted the search of a home in the 500 block of 5th Avenue North in Saskatoon which led to more than $31,090 of Canadian cash, a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck, drug paraphernalia and a cellphone being seized by Saskatoon police.

Regina police said a 32-year-old Saskatoon man is being charged with possessing property obtained by crime worth more than $5,000 and trafficking a controlled substance.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan sees a decrease in Canada Crime Severity Index'
Saskatchewan sees a decrease in Canada Crime Severity Index

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices