Penticton’s infamous waste pile mysteriously disappears

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A massive pile of waste on Green Mountain Road in Penticton has seemingly gone missing.

On Tuesday, Global News received multiple calls and emails from concerned residents and workers — people who believed the garbage was being buried nearby.

When Global News arrived at the location on Tuesday, a digger was filling multiple dump trucks, which were then transporting the waste somewhere near the back of the property.

Read more: Penticton Fire Department issues warning as river channel heats up

The property is on Penticton Indian Band land, and they say they are aware of work being done on the site.

The band says a cease and desist letter is being sent to the landowner, Adam Eneas.

Story continues below advertisement

“PIB continues to promote and advocate for the health and safety of its members and the protection of its lands and neighbouring communities,” the band said in a statement.

“PIB has been made aware that work is underway on Lot 210.”

Read more: Air rescue at popular South Okanagan climbing spot

But the statement fails to answer where the waste went.

The story will be updated once more information becomes available.

2:11 Penticton, B.C., to test out alcohol consumption at parks, beaches Penticton, B.C., to test out alcohol consumption at parks, beaches