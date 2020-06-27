Bus passenger allegedly tells TransLink driver to hang himself with ‘noose’

Send this page to someone via email

TransLink and Transit Police are investigating potentially racially-motivated incident aboard a transit bus that has left a driver badly shaken.

It happened Wednesday to driver Ramgoat Buckaman after someone left a noose-shaped object on the bus.

In a Facebook post, Buckaman said another passenger boarded the bus and spotted the object.

“Suddenly I heard him say ‘OH LOOK DRIVER, SOMEONE LEFT YOU A NOOSE. PERFECT FOR HANGING,'” wrote Buckaman.

“I THINK YOU SHOULD HANG YOURSELF WITH IT AT THE END OF YOUR NIGHT…I WOULD UNDERSTAND IF YOU HANG YOURSELF.”

Buckaman, whose Facebook page says he hails originally from Jamaica, wrote that his “heart sank” and he was left with his emotions “running wild” after the comments.

He said the man stayed on the bus across the Granville bridge, and then said “you must be so happy I’m getting off at the next stop, huh?” before exiting at Broadway.

In a statement, TransLink spokesperson Ben Murphy said the transit agency and transit police were both looking into the file.

“We are aware of a deeply concerning incident involving one of our bus operators,” wrote Murphy.

“Racism has no place on our transit system and should not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Transit police said they had not had the chance to speak with the driver as of Saturday.