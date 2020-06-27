Search continues for missing man in Lunenburg County

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are still asking the public to be on the lookout for a 29-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County who has gone missing.

Jacob Donald Croft was last seen Wednesday on Northfield Road in Maitland. Police say new information indicates he may have been in the Chelsea, N.S., area early Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Police conclude search for missing 5-year-old in Halifax, say ‘no foul play’ suspected

He’s six feet tall, 180 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Lunenburg District RCMP, with the assistance of Lunenburg County and North Queens ground search and rescue spent Friday in the Northfield area searching for Croft.

The ground search ended late Friday, according to police. RCMP investigators are continuing to look into possible leads but have had negative results so far.

Story continues below advertisement

6:02 The impact of social media and finding missing persons The impact of social media and finding missing persons

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

UPDATE: Police say a ground search and rescue team was in the #Northfield area Friday searching for 29-year-old Jacob Croft. New information indicates Croft may have been in the #Chelsea area of #Lunenburg County at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.@MISSINGofCANADA @globalhalifax https://t.co/N6sjAd2rHr — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) June 27, 2020