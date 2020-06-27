Menu

Canada

Search continues for missing man in Lunenburg County

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 27, 2020 11:05 am
Jacob Donald Croft was last seen Wednesday on Northfield Road in Maitland.
Jacob Donald Croft was last seen Wednesday on Northfield Road in Maitland. Nova Scotia RCMP

Police are still asking the public to be on the lookout for a 29-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County who has gone missing.

Jacob Donald Croft was last seen Wednesday on Northfield Road in Maitland. Police say new information indicates he may have been in the Chelsea, N.S., area early Thursday afternoon.

He’s six feet tall, 180 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Lunenburg District RCMP, with the assistance of Lunenburg County and North Queens ground search and rescue spent Friday in the Northfield area searching for Croft.

The ground search ended late Friday, according to police. RCMP investigators are continuing to look into possible leads but have had negative results so far.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

