Health

New Saskatoon PPE manufacturer expects to produce millions of masks

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 8:47 pm
Benchmark PPE just opened in Saskatoon in response to COVID-19.
Benchmark PPE just opened in Saskatoon in response to COVID-19. Mandy Vocke / Global News

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, face masks and other PPE have been hard to come by across the country.

Benchmark PPE opened up in Saskatoon earlier this month in response to the demand.

Read more: Saskatchewan Health Authority addresses PPE concerns during pandemic: ‘We’re not rationing’

“With more equipment coming in, which should be shortly… we will be able to produce about five to 10 million masks a month,” Benchmark PPE co-owner Olga Bugrova­­­ said.

The Benchmark Group of Companies typically produces products in construction or industrial sectors. Benchmark PPE is set up in Saskatchewan because it has worked with industrial companies across the province before, and has developed a relationship with the provincial government.

Read more: New principles guarantee Saskatchewan health-care workers access to appropriate PPE

In the coming months, Benchmark PPE will be hiring about 30 more employees. It will also be developing N95 respirators.

Masks are currently being distributed to current clients of the Benchmark Group of Companies. Benchmark PPE hopes to expand its clientele to hospitals and other organizations and companies.

13 projects at CLS looking for vaccine for COVID-19, extend life of PPE, and have faster tests
13 projects at CLS looking for vaccine for COVID-19, extend life of PPE, and have faster tests
