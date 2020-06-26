New Saskatoon PPE manufacturer expects to produce millions of masks

Send this page to someone via email

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, face masks and other PPE have been hard to come by across the country.

Benchmark PPE opened up in Saskatoon earlier this month in response to the demand.

“With more equipment coming in, which should be shortly… we will be able to produce about five to 10 million masks a month,” Benchmark PPE co-owner Olga Bugrova­­­ said.

The Benchmark Group of Companies typically produces products in construction or industrial sectors. Benchmark PPE is set up in Saskatchewan because it has worked with industrial companies across the province before, and has developed a relationship with the provincial government.

In the coming months, Benchmark PPE will be hiring about 30 more employees. It will also be developing N95 respirators.

Masks are currently being distributed to current clients of the Benchmark Group of Companies. Benchmark PPE hopes to expand its clientele to hospitals and other organizations and companies.

