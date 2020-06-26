Warrant issued for 18-year-old man in fatal Toronto shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month.

On June 9, police said, a group of people were sitting in a parked vehicle in the area of Vanderhoof Avenue and Research Road when suspects approached in another vehicle and started shooting.

Police said they received a call for the sound of gunshots around 7:30 p.m.

Officers found two victims, including a 20-year-old man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The other victim, later identified as 20-year-old Maaz Jogiyat, was taken to hospital where he died.

On Friday, police said Maviya Tahir is wanted for first degree murder and attempted murder. He’s described as five-foot-ten, 150 pounds and having a light complexion.

Officers said he’s believed to be armed and dangerous; police are advising anyone who sees him to call 911.

