Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

How B.C.’s Harry Jerome faced racism on his way to becoming the world’s fastest man

By Jordan Armstrong & Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 27, 2020 11:59 am
Recognizing B.C. sprinter Harry Jerome as pioneer in Canadian sport
Canadian sprinter Harry Jerome was a pioneer in the sport setting seven world records. One of his legacies, the Harry Jerome International Track Classic held annually in Burnaby was cancelled this year. But as Jordan Armstrong reports, there is a move to make the track star as recognizable as other B.C. athletes.

A bronze statue in Stanley Park is one of the many tributes to Harry Jerome, the legendary B.C. track star who at one point was considered the world’s fastest man.

Along with the statue, a community recreation centre in North Vancouver and an annual track-and-field tournament are named after Jerome.

While many may be familiar with the name Harry Jerome, they may not know his story.

Uncovering the history of Black Vancouverites in Hogan’s Alley
Uncovering the history of Black Vancouverites in Hogan’s Alley

“I just don’t think there’s been the interest in people of colour, so to speak, unless they’ve been promoted and made a big foofaraw in the United States,” Jerome’s sister Valerie said.

Story continues below advertisement
“Canadians all know who Michael Jordan [is]. I mean, the whole world knows who Michael Jordan is, but we’re not that concerned about Canadian heroes.”

Read more: Vandals steal plaque off Harry Jerome statue in Stanley Park

Jerome set seven world records in his career. In 1960, he tied the world record in the 100-metre dash, a race that is widely considered to determine the fastest man on earth.

As a teenager, he embraced sprinting, a solo sport, after experiencing unrelenting racism playing team sports.

Canada’s Harry Jerome (right) celebrates his bronze medal win in the 100m athletics event at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.
Canada’s Harry Jerome (right) celebrates his bronze medal win in the 100m athletics event at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. (CP Photo/COC)

“People in the stands with the N-word out there, but when you have people on your own team who were happy to step on your foot if they could,” said Valerie, a track star in her own right who joined her brother in representing Canada at the Rome 1960 Olympic Games.

Story continues below advertisement

It was the kind of hate the Jeromes encountered many times. When the family moved to North Vancouver in 1951, neighbours petitioned to keep them out.

Valerie is still haunted by their first day of school.

“Hundreds of kids were waiting with rocks and we just ran back to our home,” she said. “We stayed at home for about three days.”

B.C’s education ministry looks to include Black history in the school curriculum
B.C’s education ministry looks to include Black history in the school curriculum

Racism wasn’t the only obstacle Jerome faced. In 1962, he suffered what was considered a career-threatening injury, completely severing his left quadriceps muscle.

The press, according to journalist Brian Pound, wasn’t kind.

“The media were all over Harry, calling him a quitter,” he said.

“It was really hard to bear because Harry had tremendous strength and passion and determination,” Valerie said. “And it was — just wasn’t who he was.”

Story continues below advertisement
Having his leg cast autographed by nurse Elain Janz is Harry Jerome, co-holder of the World’s 100-yard and 100-meter dash records. He tore a leg muscle recently at the British Empire Games in Perth, Australia. Jerome is expected to remain in the hospital for another week.(Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
Having his leg cast autographed by nurse Elain Janz is Harry Jerome, co-holder of the World’s 100-yard and 100-meter dash records. He tore a leg muscle recently at the British Empire Games in Perth, Australia. Jerome is expected to remain in the hospital for another week.(Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images).

Two years later, Jerome defied the odds and won a bronze medal in the 100 metres at the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games.

After he retired from athletics, Jerome went on to promote sports and inspire future athletes. In 1982, he died from a brain aneurysm at the age of 42.

“I was honoured to have him call me a friend,” Pound said.

Read more: Advocates call plan to boost Black history B.C. school curriculum ‘long overdue’

Pound said he hopes more people will learn Jerome’s story, one of “an incredible individual who overcame a lot of criticism, unwarranted.”

Valerie, who has worked as an educator for more than three decades, believes her brother’s story should be taught in B.C. classrooms.

Story continues below advertisement

“There isn’t a lot out there on Harry,” she said. ” We need to do a lot of updating of the curriculums in B.C.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Harry JeromeBc Black HistoryHarry Jerome historyHarry Jerome racism
Flyers
More weekly flyers