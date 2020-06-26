Hamilton reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, most transit users comply with mandatory face coverings

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., reported four new coronavirus cases on June 26, putting the city’s overall number of cases to 823 with 814 confirmed and nine probable, according to public health.

The city has no current institutional outbreaks and 17 COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 15 with Hamilton Health Sciences and two with St. Joseph’s hospital.

To date, 730 of the city’s known COVID-19 cases — 89 per cent — have been resolved.

There were no new reported deaths on Friday, holding the total coronavirus-related deaths at 44. Thirty-four of the city’s deaths are connected to an institutional outbreak.

In an update on Friday, emergency operations centre (EOC) director Paul Johnson said the results of Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s COVID-19 test have not yet been revealed.

Johnson didn’t say whether other city hall staff are self-isolating as a result of the mayor’s symptoms and test. The EOC director confirmed that the mayor did make an appearance in person on Wednesday for a council meeting, but did not reveal specifically anyone he may have come in contact with the mayor.

“We do require the person who’s chairing those to be in the council chamber. So there’s very limited people, but I’m not going to share where they work or who they are.” Johnson said.

The EOC director also revealed recent data from the HSR’s busiest bus routes suggest about 70 per cent of riders are adhering to the city’s mandate for face coverings.

“Some initial data is really, really encouraging. We’re at the high 70 per cent clip in terms of mask used for verifying some of that through some of our busiest routes,” said Johnson.

“But it looks like the community who rely on transit in the city of Hamilton are really stepping up.”

Johnson says the EOC is shooting for 90 per cent compliance from riders.

“I had worried it might be around the 50 per cent mark, but it seems that many people are taking heed of our requirement for those masks even in these early days of requiring it on HSR,” Johnson said.

The EOC also revealed that the opening of child care centres across the city is slow and that only about 26 of the city’s 130 daycares have passed or are in the process of having inspections completed by public health.

In addition to the inspections, the city’s framework required for child care centres to provide mandatory screening of staff and children, and an updated COVID-19 response plan which includes staff training.

“The bottom line is, that the public health guidelines around reopening child care and the provincial guidelines around reopening child care they’re very stringent. There’s a lot of training that has to happen,” Johnson said.

Niagara Region reports 1 new COVID-19 case

Niagara public health officials reported three new coronavirus cases on Friday. The region has 749 total cases, with 27 of them active.

The region reported no new deaths, leaving the overall total at 61, with 50 tied to long-term care or retirement homes.

The region has two institutional outbreaks at long-term care homes (Garden City Manor in St. Catharines and Crescent Park Lodge in Fort Erie).

Eighty-eight per cent (661) of Niagara’s cases have been resolved.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports no new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported one new COVID-19 case on Friday and the region sits at 446 lab-confirmed, positive cases.

Officials say 185 of those patients have since recovered.

The region has 32 COVID-19-connected deaths.

On Thursday, public health declared an outbreak at Anson Place over after revealing 23 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 on March 29.

The outbreak was one of the deadliest in the province with 27 people connected to the home dying and more than 70 testing positive in all during the outbreak.

“I know this comes as welcome news for both the residents of Anson Place and their families,” Kristal Chopp, Chair of the Board of Health said in a statement on Thursday.

“I’m thankful the Province has now recognized the need to reform long-term care to avoid situations like the one at Anson Place, and to protect our most vulnerable citizens.

Halton Region reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Halton Region reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The region now has 814 cases, including 736 confirmed positive and 78 probable cases.

The region still has 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 as of June 26, with 12 the result of an outbreak at an institution.

Public health says 737 cases, or more than 90 per cent, have been resolved.

The region has three institutional outbreaks at long-term care homes in Burlington — Creek Way Village, CAMA Woodlands and Billings Court.

Eighty of Halton’s total cases are connected to residents or patients in an institution.

Brant County reports no new COVID-19 cases

For the fourth day in a row, Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported no new COVID-19 cases. The region has 121 total confirmed cases as of June 26.

The county still has four deaths, with 115 total resolved cases.

There is one institutional outbreak at ​Telfer Place retirement residence after two staff members tested positive for the disease in mid-June.

In an update on Friday, Brant County’s acting medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke said all 143 residents and remaining staff at Telfer Place have been tested and that all results for all the residents have come back negative. BCHU is still awaiting results for the 19 staff members tested.

