Land eyed by City of Prince Albert, Sask., for new rinks, entertainment district

Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne says council will vote next week on a land purchase for the “single largest recreation-based development in the history of our city.”

An 18-acre parcel located between Highway 3 and Marquis Road is the proposed site of a new aquatics and arenas recreation centre.

It will include two hockey rinks capable of seating around 800 people each as well as a 47,000 square-foot aquatic centre.

The land is part of an 80-acre parcel owned by Prince Albert-based Signature Development Corp. The entire 80-acre parcel will be developed and serviced for future commercial development.

“The vision for the area is for it to be developed as an entertainment and commercial district with complimentary service-based businesses locating in the area,” Signature president Gord Broda said in a statement.

“Our research shows that there is a need for this type of commercial space in Prince Albert and the recreation centre fits well with the vision we have for the area.”

The price tag for the 18 acres of land is $6,525,000.

The purchase will be made using existing funds set aside in the Civic Facilities Reserve, which is funded from a Capital Projects Taxation Levy, according to the city.

If approved, the next step in the process will be to proceed with land development and servicing and hiring an architectural firm to begin conceptual designs for the new facility.

“This recreation centre is an important project for Prince Albert and will represent the single largest recreation-based development in the history of our city,” Dionne said in a press release.

The City of Prince Albert’s revised application to the Canada Infrastructure Program for the $60-million project was approved in September 2019. It includes $24 million from the federal government and nearly $20 million from the Saskatchewan government.

The city will need to secure a loan for its portion of the $16,000,000 toward the design and construction of the new recreation centre. There will be no tax increase to fund the new aquatic and arenas recreation centre, according to the city.

Councillors are expected to consider the purchase at their meeting on June 29.

This build is expected to be the first of three phases of development at this site.

Phase 2 involves a proposed entertainment centre with an arena. The city’s agenda says it would be a modernized facility capable of hosting powwows, concerts and major sporting events.

“At this stage we are also exploring funding models that will allow for us to include the second phase, a 125,000 square foot entertainment centre and arena which will be part of the (request for proposals) for the design of the new facilities,” Dionne said in a press release.

“This land purchase is the first step in the process and will set us up for future expansion as needed.”