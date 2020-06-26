Roy Green: It would be irresponsible to reward Beijing’s ‘hostage taking’

Send this page to someone via email

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are not only hostages, but the two Canadians dragged into the Meng Wanzhou extradition drama, are kept in tough conditions.

Those points were clearly expressed on my program last Sunday by Guy Saint-Jacques, who was Canada’s ambassador to China from 2012 to 2016. He described how the Two Michaels were for months kept in cells that had no daylight and how they were subjected to hours of daily interrogation.

Here's my Sunday interview with Guy St. Jacques, Canadian Ambassador to China from 2012-16. The Ambassador's view of the PRC and two Michaels. https://t.co/f1vNYT83NX — The Roy Green Show (@TheRoyGreenShow) June 25, 2020

This week, contradictory open letters supported by highly profiled Canadians from the worlds of politics, justice, media and post-secondary education have only served to muddy the Meng issue.

One such letter endorsed by 19 signatories, including a former Supreme Court Justice argues Canada may set aside extradition treaty obligation to the United States and release Meng Wanzhou.

At least one other missive argues the opposite.

On Saturday, a principal author of one of these letters, Conservative Party of Canada Senator Leo Housakos, will join me on air.

The senator will speak to his call for an application of Magnitsky law sanctions against Chinese officials in response to systemic violations of basic human rights in the PRC against the Muslim minority Uighur community, as well as against Spavor and Kovrig. Senator Housakos’ initiative is supported by his colleagues, including several appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canada must always defend human rights and rule of law. And we must use every tool available to do so. That’s why @SenatorNgo, & several other of our colleagues, and I are calling on our government to impose Magnitsky sanctions against Chinese & Hong Kong officials. Please read: pic.twitter.com/A8UIZYGGm8 — Senator Leo Housakos (@SenatorHousakos) June 24, 2020

Trudeau has rightly and most recently adopted a more robust position vis-a-vis any release of Meng.

The British Columbia Supreme Court delivered its decision on a Meng release just weeks ago. The Huawei senior executive will remain in luxurious Vancouver detention from where she may continue a legal challenge to her extradition request from the United States, but she may not count on any return to China unless and until she obtains a Canadian judicial ruling.

Through a foreign ministry spokesman, China has attempted to link a possible Meng release with a perhaps similar gesture by Beijing toward the two Michaels. How can such a hint be viewed as anything other than a blatant contradiction of President Xi Jinping government’s repeated public assertion that the arrests and espionage charges against Kovrig and Spavor have nothing to do with the Meng case?

Were Canada to rise to Beijing’s bait and return Meng to the Peoples Republic with the hope of an unofficial quid pro quo release of the Two Michaels, this nation and its federal government would be calling it appeasement in our time.

Doubt that? Ask any number of the hundreds of thousands of Canadian citizen residents of Hong Kong. Many are expected to bolt for Canada or perhaps Taiwan to escape increasingly oppressive security legislation the Xi government is imposing on that city.

Trudeau has taken a responsible position vis-a-vis any call for a preemptive release of Meng Wanzhou. He must not waver.

—

