Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Victoria police looking for suspect in hate crime and assault

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 25, 2020 5:10 pm
Do you recognize this man? He was captured on surveillance video following an assault on June 24 in Victoria, B.C.
Do you recognize this man? He was captured on surveillance video following an assault on June 24 in Victoria, B.C. Victoria police handout

Victoria police are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in a recent hate crime involving an assault with a weapon.

Police say officers were called to the 1300-block of Douglas Street just after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an assault.

When they arrived they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told the police the victim had been assaulted and struck over the head with a bottle by a man he did not know.

They said the suspect was yelling derogatory remarks about the victim’s sexual orientation during the assault.

Read more: Man arrested in Greater Victoria after threats made against COVID-19 test facilities

Police say the suspect fled the scene with a small group and the victim was transported to hospital for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man with blond hair, who was wearing a black baseball hat, grey hoodie and black pants.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect, or has information about the incident and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact Victoria Police at 250-995-7654 extension 1. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Victoria policeVictoria Police DepartmentVictoria crimeVicPDVictoria assaulVictoria hate crimeVictoria hate crime assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers