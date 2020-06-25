Victoria police looking for suspect in hate crime and assault

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in a recent hate crime involving an assault with a weapon.

Police say officers were called to the 1300-block of Douglas Street just after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an assault.

When they arrived they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told the police the victim had been assaulted and struck over the head with a bottle by a man he did not know.

They said the suspect was yelling derogatory remarks about the victim’s sexual orientation during the assault.

Police say the suspect fled the scene with a small group and the victim was transported to hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man with blond hair, who was wearing a black baseball hat, grey hoodie and black pants.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect, or has information about the incident and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact Victoria Police at 250-995-7654 extension 1. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.