Crime

Alleged indecent exposure at The Forks leads to charges for Winnipeg man

By Shane Gibson Global News
A 24-year-old man is charged after a man exposed himself to a group of girls at The Forks Wednesday.
A 24-year-old man is charged after a man exposed himself to a group of girls at The Forks Wednesday. File/Global News

A man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself to a group of girls at The Forks Wednesday.

Police say the group of three girls, aged 12-14, flagged down an officer near York Avenue and Israel Asper Way shortly after they say the man exposed himself and then complimented them near the skate park at the Forks around 11:48 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

They were able to point the man out to officers, who was taken into custody after trying to walk away.

A 24-year-old man is charged with performing an indecent act and has been detained in custody.

Police say they aren’t naming the accused because they believe there may be other witnesses.

