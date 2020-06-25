Alleged indecent exposure at The Forks leads to charges for Winnipeg man

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself to a group of girls at The Forks Wednesday.

Police say the group of three girls, aged 12-14, flagged down an officer near York Avenue and Israel Asper Way shortly after they say the man exposed himself and then complimented them near the skate park at the Forks around 11:48 p.m.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with committing an indecent act after 3 young females (aged 12-14) reported he exposed himself and complimented them at The Forks skatepark last night. Media release: https://t.co/taHsj39wjx — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 25, 2020

They were able to point the man out to officers, who was taken into custody after trying to walk away.

A 24-year-old man is charged with performing an indecent act and has been detained in custody.

Police say they aren’t naming the accused because they believe there may be other witnesses.

