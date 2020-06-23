Winnipeg driver-in-training travels double the speed limit, receives over $1,100 in fines: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg driver who is still on his learner’s permit is facing a big fine after police say he travelled double the speed limit on the first day of summer.

The driver-in-training, 23, was busted after Winnipeg police say his vehicle was clocked travelling 162 kilometres per hour in an 80-km/h zone on Sunday on the Chief Peguis Trail.

He faces a fine of $1,123, according to police.

The learner’s level is the first stage of the province’s graduated licensing program and includes a number of restrictions, such as the requirement that a driver with a learner’s permit must be accompanied by a fully licensed supervising driver.

New drivers who violate restrictions or are convicted of driving offences can have their driving records reviewed by Manitoba Public Insurance to determine if additional suspensions or sanctions apply.

That was fast! Summer driving season ended just as it started for this motorist. On June 21(1st day of summer), he was caught doing 162 km/h in an 80 zone on Chief Peguis. He faces an $1,123 fine. Did we mention he was driving with a learner's permit? #JustSlowDown #WPSTraffic pic.twitter.com/X4FyqNpxUa — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 23, 2020

