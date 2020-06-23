Winnipeg driver-in-training travels double the speed limit, receives over $1,100 in fines: police

A Winnipeg driver who is still on his learner’s permit is facing a big fine after police say he travelled double the speed limit on the first day of summer.
The driver-in-training, 23, was busted after Winnipeg police say his vehicle was clocked travelling 162 kilometres per hour in an 80-km/h zone on Sunday on the Chief Peguis Trail.
He faces a fine of $1,123, according to police.
The learner’s level is the first stage of the province’s graduated licensing program and includes a number of restrictions, such as the requirement that a driver with a learner’s permit must be accompanied by a fully licensed supervising driver.
New drivers who violate restrictions or are convicted of driving offences can have their driving records reviewed by Manitoba Public Insurance to determine if additional suspensions or sanctions apply.
