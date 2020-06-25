Regina’s glockenspiel returns to City Square Plaza: ‘The Germany community is very excited’

Send this page to someone via email

The glockenspiel has returned to Regina’s Victoria Park.

In 2010, the City of Regina removed the glockenspiel during the creation of City Square Place. Ten years later, its back in northeast corner of the plaza.

“The German community is very excited, but the glockenspiel represents much more than just the German community which is why it’s so important for it to be put back downtown,” said Tara Knoll, Regina’s German Club events coordinator.

Read more: Glockenspiel set to return to City Square Plaza in June

“In Germany, many glockenspiels represent downtown and close proximity to city hall which Victoria Park is. It’s about bringing community and cultures together.”

Restoring the structure included rebuilding the pedestal and installing a master control system that programs the glockenspiel through modern technology.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the base and controller are built to withstand prairie temperatures.

Read more: Regina council set to restore glockenspiel

“Its history goes back to the early ’80s, when the founding members of the German community (in Regina) put money together to bring the glockenspiel over from Germany,” Knoll said.

“It was a gift to the City of Regina’s mayor at the time.”

Some work is still being done on the glockenspiel which is expected to complete by the fall.

The city allocated $350,000 to its replacement in the 2018 budget.

1:42 Construction coupled with COVID-19 means slow business for downtown Regina shops Construction coupled with COVID-19 means slow business for downtown Regina shops