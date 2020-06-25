Hammonds Plains man charged with 5 weapon-related offenses

Send this page to someone via email

Colchester RCMP responded Wednesday to a two-vehicle collision at a Brookfield service station parking lot.

According to a police news release, the two drivers got out of their cars and started yelling at each other.

Then, a third man arrived at the scene with a handgun.

Read more: Teen sent to hospital after shooting in downtown Halifax

The release says the third man drove away with one of the drivers as soon as police were called.

RCMP found the two men at a Brookfield home shortly after they fled the scene and both were arrested.

During the search, police seized five knives, brass knuckles, and a loaded .40 calibre handgun. They also found additional .40 calibre ammunition, a shotgun round and what is believed to be cocaine.

Story continues below advertisement

The third man was identified to be 25-year-old Micheal Joseph Hennigar from Hammonds Plains.

Read more: Man arrested for dangerous driving after collision in Hammonds Plains

Hennigar was charged with: unsafe transportation of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device, unauthorized possession of a weapon in a vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The driver who fled, a 22-year-old from Brookfield, was charged with fleeing the scene of a traffic collision under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

Hennigar is appearing in Truro court Thursday, while the driver is set to appear Aug. 28.

According to the release, there were no injuries from the collision and the investigation is ongoing.