Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Winnipeg woman spins her way to $100K with winning lottery ticket

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 25, 2020 3:35 pm
Lotto winner Lorraine Bruyere.
Lotto winner Lorraine Bruyere. Western Canada Lottery Corporation

A Winnipeg woman is $110,000 richer after hitting it big on a lucky lottery ticket.

Lorraine Bruyere thought she’d won $10,000 — an enviable prize in itself — on her Big Spin Zing ticket, but it turned out she’d won the game’s top prize, which meant she could keep the $10,000 and get a spin on the prize wheel for even more.

“I didn’t find out I won until I validated the ticket,” said Bruyere, who bought the winning ticket at an Ellice Avenue grocery store.

“My brother was with me when I checked the ticket, and I looked up and told him it said ‘Big Spin’ but I didn’t know what that meant until the retailer ran over and told me I’d won $10,000.”

Read more: Double lottery win is life-changing, says Winnipeg man

Story continues below advertisement

“I was just kind of in shock – it didn’t hit me for a while.”

Bruyere spun the wheel on Thursday and scored an additional $100,000, for a $110,000 total.

“I’m hoping this will help me become debt-free,” she said.

“Beyond that, I’m going to give some of it to my kids and then put the rest in the bank.”

 

Lorette, Man., family’s ‘chicken’ answer on Family Feud goes viral
Lorette, Man., family’s ‘chicken’ answer on Family Feud goes viral
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LotteryLottery WinnerWestern Canada Lottery Corporationwinning ticketWinning lottery ticketBig Spinwinnipeg lottery winnerLorraine Bruyere
Flyers
More weekly flyers