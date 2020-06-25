Winnipeg woman spins her way to $100K with winning lottery ticket

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman is $110,000 richer after hitting it big on a lucky lottery ticket.

Lorraine Bruyere thought she’d won $10,000 — an enviable prize in itself — on her Big Spin Zing ticket, but it turned out she’d won the game’s top prize, which meant she could keep the $10,000 and get a spin on the prize wheel for even more.

“I didn’t find out I won until I validated the ticket,” said Bruyere, who bought the winning ticket at an Ellice Avenue grocery store.

“My brother was with me when I checked the ticket, and I looked up and told him it said ‘Big Spin’ but I didn’t know what that meant until the retailer ran over and told me I’d won $10,000.”

“I was just kind of in shock – it didn’t hit me for a while.”

Bruyere spun the wheel on Thursday and scored an additional $100,000, for a $110,000 total.

“I’m hoping this will help me become debt-free,” she said.

“Beyond that, I’m going to give some of it to my kids and then put the rest in the bank.”

