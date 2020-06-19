Double lottery win is life-changing, says Winnipeg man

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is $185,000 richer after a larger-than-expected lottery prize.

Albert Paupanakis was ‘overcome with emotion’ when he initially thought he won $10,000 on a lottery ticket he bought while travelling through Gladstone, Man.

Paupanakis didn’t realize his ticket won him not only the $10K, but also an opportunity to try the Big Spin prize wheel to win even more.

“I was happy with $10,000.” Tweet This

He added: “I couldn’t believe when I found out how much more I could win!”

Paupanakis spun for an additional $175,000, which he said will go toward becoming a first-time homeowner.

“I’ve never had the opportunity to buy a home,” he said.

“This changes my life.”

