Double lottery win is life-changing, says Winnipeg man

A Winnipeg man is $185,000 richer after a larger-than-expected lottery prize.
Albert Paupanakis was ‘overcome with emotion’ when he initially thought he won $10,000 on a lottery ticket he bought while travelling through Gladstone, Man.
Paupanakis didn’t realize his ticket won him not only the $10K, but also an opportunity to try the Big Spin prize wheel to win even more.
“I was happy with $10,000.”
He added: “I couldn’t believe when I found out how much more I could win!”
Paupanakis spun for an additional $175,000, which he said will go toward becoming a first-time homeowner.
“I’ve never had the opportunity to buy a home,” he said.
“This changes my life.”
