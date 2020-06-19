Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Double lottery win is life-changing, says Winnipeg man

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 12:20 pm
Albert Paupanakis was a big winner on the Big Spin.
Albert Paupanakis was a big winner on the Big Spin. Western Canada Lottery Corporation

A Winnipeg man is $185,000 richer after a larger-than-expected lottery prize.

Albert Paupanakis was ‘overcome with emotion’ when he initially thought he won $10,000 on a lottery ticket he bought while travelling through Gladstone, Man.

READ MORE: Winnipeg post office workers track down winner of $100,000 lotto ticket

Paupanakis didn’t realize his ticket won him not only the $10K, but also an opportunity to try the Big Spin prize wheel to win even more.

“I was happy with $10,000.”

Tweet This

He added: “I couldn’t believe when I found out how much more I could win!”

Paupanakis spun for an additional $175,000, which he said will go toward becoming a first-time homeowner.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve never had the opportunity to buy a home,” he said.

“This changes my life.”

Manitobans scrambling for record-breaking $70M Lotto Max jackpot
Manitobans scrambling for record-breaking $70M Lotto Max jackpot
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LotteryLottery WinnerWestern Canada Lottery Corporationlotto winnerBig Spinwinnipeg lottery winnerAlbert Paupanakis
Flyers
More weekly flyers