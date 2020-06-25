Ex-OPP officer under investigation by Anti-Rackets Branch

A former OPP West Region officer is under investigation by the OPP’s Anti-Rackets Branch, provincial police said.
OPP said they are appealing for victims or witnesses of the incident to step forward, although they declined to share information on the incident.
A police spokesperson said that the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch investigates complex frauds, corruption and financial crimes.
“Those that have been victims and/or witness to this incident will/should understand,” Staff Sgt. Carolle Dion told Global News through email.
“Anyone who has had dealings with a former OPP member involving financial interactions.”
“The officer worked in West Region and is connected to that area.”
The OPP West region polices a good portion of the small towns and communities in southwestern Ontario as well as the 400-series highways in larger communities.
“As this investigation remains in its early stages we cannot provide further details and/or specifics,” Dion said. “More will be shared as the investigation evolves and we are in a position to release. “
Comments