Ex-OPP officer under investigation by Anti-Rackets Branch

A former OPP West Region officer is under investigation by the OPP’s Anti-Rackets Branch, provincial police said.

OPP said they are appealing for victims or witnesses of the incident to step forward, although they declined to share information on the incident.

A police spokesperson said that the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch investigates complex frauds, corruption and financial crimes.

“Those that have been victims and/or witness to this incident will/should understand,” Staff Sgt. Carolle Dion told Global News through email.

“Anyone who has had dealings with a former OPP member involving financial interactions.” Tweet This

“The officer worked in West Region and is connected to that area.”

The OPP West region polices a good portion of the small towns and communities in southwestern Ontario as well as the 400-series highways in larger communities.

“As this investigation remains in its early stages we cannot provide further details and/or specifics,” Dion said. “More will be shared as the investigation evolves and we are in a position to release. “

The OPP is currently investigating a matter involving the financial interactions of a former OPP member and is asking anyone who may have information or have had dealings of a potentially suspicious nature to call the #OPP or email the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch. ^dr pic.twitter.com/j1gQfWwDzs — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 25, 2020