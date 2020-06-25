Menu

Crime

Ex-OPP officer under investigation by Anti-Rackets Branch

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
A former OPP West Region officer is under investigation by the OPP’s Anti-Rackets Branch, provincial police say.
Global News

A former OPP West Region officer is under investigation by the OPP’s Anti-Rackets Branch, provincial police said.

OPP said they are appealing for victims or witnesses of the incident to step forward, although they declined to share information on the incident.

Read more: Charges laid in fatal motorcycle crash north of Guelph: OPP

A police spokesperson said that the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch investigates complex frauds, corruption and financial crimes.

“Those that have been victims and/or witness to this incident will/should understand,” Staff Sgt. Carolle Dion told Global News through email.

“Anyone who has had dealings with a former OPP member involving financial interactions.”

“The officer worked in West Region and is connected to that area.”

Read more: Drone sighting at Kingston, Ont., prison sparks all day search

The OPP West region polices a good portion of the small towns and communities in southwestern Ontario as well as the 400-series highways in larger communities.

“As this investigation remains in its early stages we cannot provide further details and/or specifics,” Dion said. “More will be shared as the investigation evolves and we are in a position to release. “

