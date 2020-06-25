Menu

Canada

RCMP investigating washed off disposed needles in Pictou County

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 25, 2020 1:49 pm
Used needles are picked up on daily basis by peer navigators in Halifax's north end. .
Used needles are picked up on daily basis by peer navigators in Halifax's north end. . Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

Pictou District RCMP are investigating several complaints of needles being found at locations in Pictou County.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said police received the first complaint on June 15 just after 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Discarded needles on Winnipeg’s streets haven’t slowed down during pandemic: Sharp Surgeons

“The individual said there were 14 needles,” Clarke said. “A police officer went there and picked 17 of them and disposed of them.”

She said the needles were found on Lower Road, Pictou County, washed off on a beach.

READ MORE: 3 children taken to hospital after picking up syringes near Toronto school

“We did check around the community,” Clarke said. “We don’t have any information about where the needles came from.”

In the time being, Clarke said police are directing people to the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia website for information on how to properly dispose of needles.

