RCMP investigating washed off disposed needles in Pictou County

Pictou District RCMP are investigating several complaints of needles being found at locations in Pictou County.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said police received the first complaint on June 15 just after 6 p.m.

“The individual said there were 14 needles,” Clarke said. “A police officer went there and picked 17 of them and disposed of them.”

She said the needles were found on Lower Road, Pictou County, washed off on a beach.

“We did check around the community,” Clarke said. “We don’t have any information about where the needles came from.”

In the time being, Clarke said police are directing people to the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia website for information on how to properly dispose of needles.

