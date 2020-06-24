Iginla, Flames alumni react to Hockey Hall of Fame announcement: ‘He’s a legend’

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Flames fans, alumni and those who know Jarome Iginla best already knew he was Hall-of-Fame material.

On Wednesday afternoon, another Calgary legend, Lanny McDonald, made it official.

Iginla, along with Ken Holland, Marian Hossa, Kim St. Pierre, Doug Wilson and Kevin Lowe make up the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee class.

“It’s something that makes you reflect so much,” Iginla said after the announcement.

“It’s hard to believe… Getting a call from Lanny was a huge honour. Such an amazing club to be a part of, and it’s also kind of the end of the journey.” Tweet This

The 42-year-old St. Albert native leads the Calgary Flames in all-time goals (525), points (1,095) and games played (1,209) and he wore the “C” for the Flames for a decade. Through his entire 1,554 game career, Iginla tallied 625 goals, enough to tie Joe Sakic for the 16th in league history.

Story continues below advertisement

Iginla is synonymous with some of hockey’s biggest moments, not just in Calgary, but at the international level too.

He won two Olympic gold medals, famously assisting Sidney Crosby’s golden goal in Vancouver in 2010.

The power forward established himself as a goal-scoring whiz and bulldozer on the ice, but his legacy extends beyond the numbers.

“You knew you didn’t want to really kind of poke the bear because if he got mad, it was gonna be a long night for the opposing team,” said Craig Conroy, the Flames’ assistant general manager and Iginla’s former teammate.

“But when you talk to people outside, once he’s out of the rink, just what a good person he is. You know how nice he is. Everyone loves him.”

#Flames assistant GM Craig Conroy says it's tough to pick a defining Iggy moment, but it was clear he was a special player from the get-go. Conroy actually called it at Iginla's jersey retirement ceremony in 2019 – first ballot HOFer! pic.twitter.com/5hL5QDbcjj — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeGlobal) June 25, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

McDonald recalled a moment on a southeastern U.S. road trip that he feels sums up Iginla’s character.

As players exited the rink to get onto a bus, McDonald waited outside to sign autographs for waiting kids. No other players had stopped.

“Jarome walks right by me and onto the bus,” McDonald recalls. “He went on the team bus and told every teammate, ‘Get off the bus and sign autographs for the kids for a few minutes and then we’ll leave,’ and that told me a whole lot about Jarome, [the] kind of a person he is [and] what he stands for.” Tweet This

It’s a habit that stuck with Iginla throughout his career.

“That’s what makes him special,” Conroy added. “He didn’t have to do that.

“You see a lot of guys nowadays, they just kind of run from the bus into the rink. Jarome took the time and you wish more guys would do that too, because it does mean so much.”

Another habit that stuck? Being late.

Notorious for being the last one on a plane or bus, Iggy even missed his Hall of Fame phone call. Hey, nobody’s perfect.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was running errands, trying to keep my mind off of it,” Iginla said. “The last couple days have been a little bit sleepless and exciting and nerve-racking. And I actually miss[ed] Lanny’s first call… I didn’t pick it up on time.

“When I did get ahold of him when I was alone in the car… it wasn’t how I envisioned it [or] as we’d hoped it was gonna come. But it was very, very special and something I’ll never forget.”

“Seriously, he was late for every team bus,” Conroy laughed. “We always had to wait for him. So it doesn’t surprise me. That’s just fitting really.”

Jarome Iginla, an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/Hb2jgdm51h — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 24, 2020

Iginla becomes the fourth Black person to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and the second as a player, after Grant Fuhr. Willie O’Ree and Angela James were inducted as builders.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 16 in Toronto.