Comments

Downtown Kelowna to feature ‘new look’ with Bernard Avenue patio program starting June 29

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 4:34 pm
The City of Kelowna says its Bernard Avenue sidewalk patio program, meant to help local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, will run June 29 to Sept. 8.
Downtown Kelowna will have a different look next week, with Bernard Avenue closing to traffic.

Starting Monday, June 29, Bernard Avenue will be closed to vehicles between Abbott and St. Paul streets. A small section of Abbott Street, as it turns into Bernard, and Mill Street will also be closed.

The closures are part of the city’s sidewalk patio program, which will allow area shops and stores to use the sidewalk or road to hopefully boost business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Coronavirus: Kelowna council eyes turning Bernard Avenue into a street patio

The city says patios will be allowed to extend over existing parking areas on both sides of Bernard, which will feature a centre walkway. The program will run until Sept. 8.

Story continues below advertisement

While part of Bernard Avenue will be closed, the crossroads of Water, Ellis and Pandosy streets will remain open to motorists.

The city says temporary parking stalls and five-minute pick-up zones will be in place on the cross streets near Bernard for motorists’ convenience.

The city said 22 businesses have already signed up, adding “this innovative use of public space will allow businesses to expand customer capacity that is otherwise limited by physical distancing suggestions and will create pedestrian zones that allow people to safely stroll up and down Bernard.”

