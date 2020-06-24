Saskatchewan police continue fight against impaired driving, 411 cases in May: SGI

Send this page to someone via email

The fight against impaired driving in Saskatchewan continues, despite a recent downward trend.

In 2019, Saskatchewan Government Insurance said 21 people lost their lives as a result of impaired driving and 332 injuries. Between 2009 and 2018, deaths due to impaired driving averaged 54 annually, with 595 injuries.

However, police reported 411 impaired driving offences in May, 339 of those resulting in a criminal charge.

Impaired driving is still the leading cause of death on Saskatchewan roads, according to SGI.

SGI said “the only acceptable number of impaired driving fatalities is zero” and is offering five ways to reach that number.

Decide never to drive impaired;

Plan a safe ride if they’re going to be impaired;

Stop an impaired friend or family member from driving;

Provide or arrange a sober ride for someone who needs one; or

Let an impaired friend stay over, rather than drive home.

Saskatchewan police also handed out 356 tickets for distracted driving, 742 tickets for aggressive driving and speeding along with 315 tickets for seatbelts and child restraint being used incorrectly or not at all.

