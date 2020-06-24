Peterborough man charged after cyclist allegedly assaulted in Del Crary Park

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged after a cyclist was reportedly assaulted in Del Crary Park on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers received a report that a 60-year-old man was riding his bike in the area of Del Crary Park around 5:30 p.m.

The cyclist said he rang his bicycle bell to alert a pedestrian that he was approaching, according to police. The pedestrian allegedly swung his arm and struck the cyclist, causing him to fall off his bike.

Officers were called, responded to the scene and located the suspect.

As a result of the investigation, Steven Bluett, 39, of Rink Street in Peterborough was arrested and charged with assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8.