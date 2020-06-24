Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged after cyclist allegedly assaulted in Del Crary Park

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough police have charged a man with assault following an alleged incident involving a cyclist.
File / Global News

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged after a cyclist was reportedly assaulted in Del Crary Park on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers received a report that a 60-year-old man was riding his bike in the area of Del Crary Park around 5:30 p.m.

Read more: Coronavirus — Downtown Peterborough adding more pedestrian, cycling spaces, reducing lanes

The cyclist said he rang his bicycle bell to alert a pedestrian that he was approaching, according to police. The pedestrian allegedly swung his arm and struck the cyclist, causing him to fall off his bike.

Officers were called, responded to the scene and located the suspect.

As a result of the investigation, Steven Bluett, 39, of Rink Street in Peterborough was arrested and charged with assault.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8.

