Small tornado forms in field outside of Letellier, Man.

A small tornado formed Tuesday evening south of Letellier in rural Manitoba.

Local resident Josh Penner captured a photo of the landspout twister in his fields at about 5:45 p.m.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has classified the tiny tornado as EF0, the lowest rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which is used to rate a tornado’s power.

It doesn’t appear the tornado caused any damage.

The weather service said they are hoping others have photos of the twister and if they do, they can call 1-800-239-0484, email to ec.storm.ec @ canada.ca , or send out a tweet with the hashtag #mbstorm.