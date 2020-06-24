Menu

Weather

Small tornado forms in field outside of Letellier, Man.

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 8:30 am
A small landspout tornado formed in rural Manitoba Tuesday night.
A small landspout tornado formed in rural Manitoba Tuesday night. Josh Penner/Twitter

A small tornado formed Tuesday evening south of Letellier in rural Manitoba.

Local resident Josh Penner captured a photo of the landspout twister in his fields at about 5:45 p.m.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has classified the tiny tornado as EF0, the lowest rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which is used to rate a tornado’s power.

Read more: Environment Canada ‘quite certain’ tornado touched down along Sturgeon Lake in City of Kawartha Lakes

It doesn’t appear the tornado caused any damage.

The weather service said they are hoping others have photos of the twister and if they do, they can call 1-800-239-0484, email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca, or send out a tweet with the hashtag #mbstorm.

