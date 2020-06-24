Small tornado forms in field outside of Letellier, Man.

A small tornado formed Tuesday evening south of Letellier in rural Manitoba.
Local resident Josh Penner captured a photo of the landspout twister in his fields at about 5:45 p.m.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has classified the tiny tornado as EF0, the lowest rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which is used to rate a tornado’s power.
It doesn’t appear the tornado caused any damage.
The weather service said they are hoping others have photos of the twister and if they do, they can call 1-800-239-0484, email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca, or send out a tweet with the hashtag #mbstorm.
