Global Okanagan hosts one-day online fundraiser for valley food banks

Food banks in the Okanagan Valley have been working overtime to continue putting food on the tables of people who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are finding a lot more people are having to use the food bank,” said Judy Bedford, Peachland Food Bank president.

“We could all be on that side of the table; it doesn’t take much.”

The Peachland Food Bank’s number of clients has doubled since March to deal with the increasing demand. They have adjusted their hours so clients can pick up their customized hamper every Friday.

Moving away from their market model in March when the lockdown began, the Central Okanagan Food Bank has been striving to keep up with growing demands, adjusting their services to a drive-thru hamper service to deliver food safely.

During the pandemic, the food bank in Kelowna saw a 27-per cent increase in clients accessing their services.

“As we move into June we have seen a 21-per cent increase,” said Trevor Moss, Central Okanagan Food Bank CEO.

“In June we have served 2,000 individuals, 750 of those individuals have been children and 20 per cent of those individuals have been seniors.”

Volunteers and staff are strategizing for what Moss predicts is a long road ahead of helping those in need due to the pandemic.

“We see it going into the fall so we are just adapting and we are also concerned C.E.R.B. [Canada Emergency Response Benefit] is done and people are still going to need that because they are not working.”

To support Okanagan Valley food banks, join us on Food Bank Friday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The link is available on Global Okanagan’s website under the My Community section.

