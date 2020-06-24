Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Drone sighting at Kingston, Ont., prison sparks all day search

By Kraig Krause Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 8:57 am
Drone sighting at Kingston, Ont., prison sparks all day search
OPP-led Joint Pentitnary Squad search the Collins Bay Institution property for a reported drone.

Kingston Police, the OPP and officers with the correctional service of Canada spent Tuesday searching the Collins Bay Institution property for a downed drone, believed to have been used in an alleged attempt to deliver contraband over the prison walls.

According to the OPP, a corrections officer reported hearing the buzz of a drone while on the job at around 11 p.m. Monday, which resulted in a call to the OPP-led joint penitentiary squad.

Read more: Two arrested in failed prison drone drop attempt in Kingston: OPP

The team began searching the many acre property, which includes a prison farm, after it was believed the drone was in a tree.

“People have discovered that drones make a great way of trying to smuggle things over the wall opposed to the old days when people would throw things over the wall and run away,” said OPP East Region spokesperson Bill Dickson.

Story continues below advertisement

He went on to say that drone technology is increasingly being used to try and smuggle in contraband.

Read more: 4 charged after drone intercepted at Kingston, Ont., prison

On June 11th, four people were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, among other charges, after the OPP says it intercepted a drone carrying weapons, cannabis and tobacco over the Collins Bay Institution walls.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the drone had not been located, according to the OPP and CSC.

The OPP is asking anyone with information about the drone to contact 1-888-310-1122 or email your anonymous tip to ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPKingstonnewsKingston Policekingston ontarioPrisonContrabandCollins BayKingston Prisondrone dropPrisons In Kingstondrone sightingPrison Drone
Flyers
More weekly flyers