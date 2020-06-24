Drone sighting at Kingston, Ont., prison sparks all day search

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police, the OPP and officers with the correctional service of Canada spent Tuesday searching the Collins Bay Institution property for a downed drone, believed to have been used in an alleged attempt to deliver contraband over the prison walls.

According to the OPP, a corrections officer reported hearing the buzz of a drone while on the job at around 11 p.m. Monday, which resulted in a call to the OPP-led joint penitentiary squad.

The team began searching the many acre property, which includes a prison farm, after it was believed the drone was in a tree.

“People have discovered that drones make a great way of trying to smuggle things over the wall opposed to the old days when people would throw things over the wall and run away,” said OPP East Region spokesperson Bill Dickson.

He went on to say that drone technology is increasingly being used to try and smuggle in contraband.

On June 11th, four people were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, among other charges, after the OPP says it intercepted a drone carrying weapons, cannabis and tobacco over the Collins Bay Institution walls.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the drone had not been located, according to the OPP and CSC.

The OPP is asking anyone with information about the drone to contact 1-888-310-1122 or email your anonymous tip to ontariocrimestoppers.ca.