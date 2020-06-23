One dead after collision between car and dump truck in York Region

Send this page to someone via email

York police say a person is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after a collision between a car and a dump truck on Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to a report about a two-vehicle collision in the area of Highway 9 and Jane Street, just after 2:20 p.m.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit is on scene.

Highway 9 is closed from Highway 400 to Keele Street in both directions due to the investigation. Police said motorists should avoid the area if possible.

UPDATE – FATAL COLLISION – One person is deceased and another in life-threatening condition. Highway 9 will be closed for several hours for the ongoing investigation. Avoid the area if possible. — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 23, 2020

