Canada

One dead after collision between car and dump truck in York Region

By Jessica Patton Global News
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station.
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station.

York police say a person is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after a collision between a car and a dump truck on Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to a report about a two-vehicle collision in the area of Highway 9 and Jane Street, just after 2:20 p.m.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit is on scene.

Highway 9 is closed from Highway 400 to Keele Street in both directions due to the investigation. Police said motorists should avoid the area if possible.

