Walmart under fire for selling ‘All Lives Matter,’ ‘Blue Lives Matter’ T-shirts online

Walmart is under fire for having insensitive T-shirts for sale online in the wake of global Black Lives Matter protests after the death of George Floyd.

T-shirts on Walmart’s online store read “Black Lives Matter,” “Blue Lives Matter” and even “Irish Lives Matter.” The phrases are widely considered to be in counterprotest to the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Global News has reached out to Walmart for comment but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Twitter user @BethMacDonell shared a screengrab of a variety of the shirts for sale on Walmart.ca. Two in the picture say “Black Lives Matter,” while the rest are spin-offs of the slogan.

“Remove these now,” the Twitter user tweeted. “You should be ashamed.”

In a followup to the original tweet, MacDonnell shared a screen capture of Walmart Canada’s response, which reads: “Hello Beth. These items are sold and shipped by third party sellers on our website. We’ve forwarded your comments to the appropriate department to look into it further. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.”

Hey, @Walmart @WalmartCanada can you explain why you're selling "All Lives Matter" and "Blue Lives Matter" shirts on your website? Who approved this? Remove these now. You should be ashamed.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/PxTt1t3Vds — Beth MacDonnell (@bethmacdonnell) June 23, 2020

Searching “lives matter” on Walmart.ca produces a 100-item hit, including an “All Lives Matter” shirt, as well as “Blue Lives Matter” and “Police Lives Matter” stickers, licence plates and signs.

Another Twitter user by the handle @KateUdle shared a link to one of the T-shirts for sale on Walmart.ca, asking: “Are you kidding me, @WalmartCanada? Disgusting. Do better.”

The company responded with a similar reply, thanking them for bringing it to their attention.

Most of the shirts remain for sale on the website as of this writing.

