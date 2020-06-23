Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

New public washrooms tagged with graffiti; Kelowna RCMP investigating

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 3:13 pm
A photo showing graffiti on a building at Boyce-Gyro Park in Kelowna. The city said since 2018, it has invested $2.98 million into Boyce-Gyro Park, including new washrooms and changerooms.
A photo showing graffiti on a building at Boyce-Gyro Park in Kelowna. The city said since 2018, it has invested $2.98 million into Boyce-Gyro Park, including new washrooms and changerooms. Kelowna RCMP

The Okanagan’s newest public washrooms were tagged with graffiti this week, and now Kelowna RCMP say they’re investigating.

Last week, the City of Kelowna opened the new washrooms and changerooms at Boyce-Gyro Park. The washrooms were the final phase of improvements to the park.

And sometime between Sunday and Monday, vandals, using red spray paint, tagged the building along Lakeshore Road with the term “SEKC.”

More graffiti at Boyce-Gyro Park in Kelowna.
More graffiti at Boyce-Gyro Park in Kelowna. Global News
Read more: Lion statues in Vancouver’s Chinatown hit with racist graffiti again
Story continues below advertisement

Police say they were alerted to the graffiti on Monday, just before 1 p.m., when citizens notified foot-patrol officers.

“Our officers were advised that the graffiti appeared sometime overnight between June 21st and June 22nd,” said Const. Solana Paré.

“Investigators are looking for witnesses who may recognize the tag. The Kelowna RCMP want to remind those responsible that graffiti and other vandalism is a criminal offence.”

City of Kelowna crews began washing the graffiti away on Tuesday morning.
City of Kelowna crews began washing the graffiti away on Tuesday morning. Global News

On Tuesday morning, crews with the City of Kelowna began removing the graffiti.

If you’re wondering what SEKC means, the most common online answer for the acronym is sexy, though there are other meanings.

The city said since 2018, it has invested $2.98 million into Boyce-Gyro Park, adding a new parking lot, volleyball courts, ping pong tables, safer connections for bicycling and walking, a new plaza plus new washrooms and changerooms.

Story continues below advertisement

If you have information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 20-35784.

 

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPKelownaPoliceOkanagancentral okanaganVandalismKelowna RCMPGraffitiCity of KelownaBoyce-Gyro Park
Flyers
More weekly flyers