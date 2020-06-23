Peel District School Board director removed from post amid appointment of provincial supervisor

Send this page to someone via email

The director of the Peel District School Board (PDSB) has been removed from his position after an Ontario Ministry of Education supervisor was appointed to address allegations of systemic and anti-Black racism.

“Effective immediately, director of education Peter Joshua is no longer with the Peel District School Board,” a brief statement on the PDSB website said on Tuesday.

“An interim director of education will be named by ministry supervisor Bruce Rodrigues in the days ahead.​”

The news came a day after Rodrigues assumed his position as supervisor. On Wednesday, PDSB trustees unanimously passed a motion calling on Education Minister Stephen Lecce to appoint a supervisor.

“Anti-Black racism is a real and continuing problem in the Peel District School Board that requires not just urgent action, but a united sense of purpose at the board that is currently lacking,” the motion said.

“Action in tackling the anti-Black racism and other forms of hate and discrimination must occur at the same time the Peel District School Board prepares for the expected return of students in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic which itself promises an unprecedented organizational challenge.”

Two recent reports found there was widespread anti-Black racism in the board, including one that showed a lack of action by administrators.

The second report, by a human rights advocate, found that while Black students make up 10.2 per cent of the secondary school population, they account for about 22.5 per cent of students receiving suspensions, in some cases for wearing hoodies or hoop earrings.

During an unrelated news conference Tuesday afternoon, Lecce addressed the decision.

“Today the [supervisor] has taken action … to find new leadership for the board, for Peel Region, to really re-inspire these kids, to change the culture of that community and to do better for racialized children — for all children in that community — that have for too long felt isolated and discriminated against,” he said.

Global News attempted to contacted Joshua for comment on the decision, but didn’t receive a response by the time of publication.

— With files from The Canadian Press