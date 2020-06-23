Main Street Project asking for water donations ahead of summer heat

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg non-profit dedicated to helping those experiencing homelessness is asking for the public’s help collecting 20,000 bottles of water.

“We easily go through more than 20,000 bottles of water in a year here at Main Street Project,” Cindy Titus, the organization’s communications and fund development co-ordinator, said in a news release.

“Although the weather is fairly cool this week, before long it’ll really heat up and we want to be prepared.”

Titus adds that people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, in particular, face challenges accessing clean drinking water, and that’s been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic has put our community members in a position where many of the places they would typically go to take relief from the heat are now closed, so they’re spending a lot more time outside,” Titus said.

“More time spent outside and exposure to heat for longer periods of time can increase their risk of heat-related illness.”

Main Street Project says donations can be dropped off behind the building at 661 Main St. Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., from June 22 to June 26.

