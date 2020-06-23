Domestic violence death in Kingston being investigated as homicide: police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are now treating a domestic violence incident as a homicide after a woman allegedly brutally injured by a Kingston man died this week.

Police say 37-year-old Cara Cochrane died June 21, two weeks after she was sent to hospital in critical condition and unresponsive.

Police allege her injuries stemmed from an attack by her “on again off again” partner, 35-year-old Brady James Maher, on June 8.

During the investigation of the June 8 incident, police say they found Maher to be responsible for attacking Cochrane twice before, once in 2018 and again earlier this year.

Maher was charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault for the two previous incidents, and on June 18, Kingston police charged him with aggravated assault and criminal negligence causing bodily harm for the June 8 incident.

Just days later, Cochrane died of injuries sustained during the June 8 altercation, according to the coroner’s office.

Kingston police’s major crime unit is currently treating the incident as a homicide investigation. Additional or upgraded charges are expected.

Kingston police say they have already spoken to several people for the investigation, including friends and family, and have investigated the scene, at 358 Queen Mary Rd.

Detectives are still looking for more information about the couple, the nature of their relationship and what happened the night of June 7 and the morning of June 8 before the alleged attack.

Investigators are especially interested in any kind of communication the two might have had within that time frame.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kingston police at 613-549-4660.

Major crime unit Det. Sgt. Chad Parslow can be contacted at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca or 613-549-4600 ext. 6245 and Det. Const. Joel Fisher can be contacted at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca or 613-549-4660 ext. 6338.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.