Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Domestic violence death in Kingston being investigated as homicide: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 2:21 pm
Updated June 23, 2020 2:24 pm
Kingston police are investigating the death of woman allegedly fatally injured during a domestic violence incident at 358 Queen Mary Road. .
Kingston police are investigating the death of woman allegedly fatally injured during a domestic violence incident at 358 Queen Mary Road. . Global News

Kingston police are now treating a domestic violence incident as a homicide after a woman allegedly brutally injured by a Kingston man died this week.

Police say 37-year-old Cara Cochrane died June 21, two weeks after she was sent to hospital in critical condition and unresponsive.

Police allege her injuries stemmed from an attack by her “on again off again” partner, 35-year-old Brady James Maher, on June 8.

READ MORE: 3 face attempted murder charges following months-long Kingston shooting investigation

During the investigation of the June 8 incident, police say they found Maher to be responsible for attacking Cochrane twice before, once in 2018 and again earlier this year.

Maher was charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault for the two previous incidents, and on June 18, Kingston police charged him with aggravated assault and criminal negligence causing bodily harm for the June 8 incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Just days later, Cochrane died of injuries sustained during the June 8 altercation, according to the coroner’s office.

Kingston police’s major crime unit is currently treating the incident as a homicide investigation. Additional or upgraded charges are expected.

Kingston police say they have already spoken to several people for the investigation, including friends and family, and have investigated the scene, at 358 Queen Mary Rd.

Detectives are still looking for more information about the couple, the nature of their relationship and what happened the night of June 7 and the morning of June 8 before the alleged attack.

How COVID-19 might impact those living with domestic violence
How COVID-19 might impact those living with domestic violence

Investigators are especially interested in any kind of communication the two might have had within that time frame.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kingston police at 613-549-4660.

Story continues below advertisement

Major crime unit Det. Sgt. Chad Parslow can be contacted at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca or 613-549-4600 ext. 6245 and Det. Const. Joel Fisher can be contacted at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca or 613-549-4660 ext. 6338.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Domestic ViolenceKingston PoliceHomicide InvestigationKingston murdermurder KingstonKingston police homicidedomestic violence murderkingston police domesticmurder domestic violence
Flyers
More weekly flyers