Simulation rifles stolen from Department of National Defense: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service and the Canadian Armed Forces Military are investigating after six simulation training rifles from the Department of National Defense in Regina went missing.

Police believe it’s a result of a break and enter and theft that happened on June 16 at about 11:30 a.m.

The missing guns were last seen inside the building, located in the 1600 block of Elphinstone Street, in March.

Police say one of the training rifles was recovered by members of Lumsden RCMP.

The stolen firearms are modified versions of the C-7 rifle, which are non-operational with real ammunition and are intended to simulate the appearance, feel and function of the rifle, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Along with the training rifles, training rounds, training magazines and two sets of binoculars were also reportedly stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.