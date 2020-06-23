Joyful drive-by graduation celebration for Elizabeth Ballantyne students

Send this page to someone via email

Grade 6 students from Elizabeth Ballantyne Elementary School celebrated a milestone from the safety of their front door step amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Teachers from the Montreal West school, in decked out cars and wearing matching T-shirts, went door to door giving graduating students a proper send off.

Students and teachers got the chance to say their last goodbyes as June 23 marks the official day the 2020 school year comes to a close in Quebec.

“We feel like it’s such an important milestone for these kids,” Grade 6 French teacher Daniela Colafabio said.

“We wanted to make sure we were going to honour them the best way we know how considering the circumstances.” Tweet This

The students received their diploma as well as a box of goodies, that included a framed graduation picture and their grad T-shirt.

“I’m happy I got to say goodbye,” Grade 6 graduate Adam Bouzaglou said.

The future high school student is looking forward to what is ahead of him now that he has finally received his elementary leaving certificate.

“It’s like I moved on from elementary school to go to high school its going to be a whole new different level for me,” Bouzaglou said.

Loudly honking, the graduation convoy stopped at all 40 homes of the graduating class.

Teachers decided to organize the impromptu ceremony because the school’s official event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Teachers say it gave them and their students closure from what was a tumultuous end to the school year.

“They are so excited, they don’t want to say goodbye,” Colafabio said.

“It’s a bittersweet moment, its not the way we wanted to end the year, but they are actually really happy.”

