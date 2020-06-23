Menu

Health

Mayor Tory says Toronto’s tech sector confident COVID-19 pandemic will foster innovation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2020 12:18 pm
Updated June 23, 2020 12:19 pm
Tech conference ‘Collision’ focuses on women in industry
WATCH ABOVE (May 2019): In what is typically a male-dominated field, the world-renowned tech conference Collision boasts bridging the diversity gap with close to 50 per cent of attendees being female. Jamie Mauracher reports.

Toronto’s mayor says the city’s technology community is optimistic that the COVID-19 crisis will be followed by a period of rapid innovation like the one that followed the 2008-9 financial downturn.

Mayor John Tory says the pandemic has caused damage to the city’s economy but the crisis has also taught valuable lessons that should lead to permanent change.

READ MORE: Collision tech conference cancels in-person Toronto event over COVID-19 fears

He specifically mentioned the need to use technology to help the city’s vulnerable citizens.

Tory made the comments at the opening of a three-day conference that had to be conducted entirely online due to travel and other restrictions put in place to fight COVID.

READ MORE: Toronto, Peel Region move into Stage 2 of province’s reopening plan Wednesday

The Collision conference was originally expected to attract thousands of people to see dozens of high-profile tech, media and entertainment speakers at a downtown Toronto venue this week.

Tory told Collision co-founder Paddy Cosgrave that he’s optimistic that the conference will be able to welcome visitors again in 2021.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
