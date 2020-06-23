Menu

Woodstock man identified as victim of fatal weekend Hwy. 2 crash involving motorcycle, pickup

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted June 23, 2020 1:02 pm
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Parham, Ont., on Monday, June 8, 2020. .
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Parham, Ont., on Monday, June 8, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A 46-year-old Woodstock, Ont., man has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend collision just outside of London, Ont., involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday along Highway 2 between Heritage and Purple Hill roads when a motorcyclist collided into the back of a pickup truck that was turning into a driveway, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The deceased has since been identified by police as Mark Doiron, 46, of Woodstock.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, police said, adding anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

