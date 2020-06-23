Female cyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in Oakville

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario provincial police say a woman has died after she was struck while riding her bicycle in Oakville on Tuesday.

OPP and Halton police were both called to the scene of a cyclist struck while crossing the ramp along Third Line on the QEW at around 8:40 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene.

The vehicle remained on scene and the driver is being cooperative.

Schmidt said the highway is open, however the northbound and southbound ramps from Third Line onto the QEW is closed for the investigation.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses to contact police.

Cyclist Fatality: A 52 year old woman from Oakville was killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle. https://t.co/gylrWls5G4 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement