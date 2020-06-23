Menu

Canada

Female cyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in Oakville

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 12:11 pm
Updated June 23, 2020 12:13 pm
OPP say a woman was killed after being stuck by a vehicle while riding her bike on Tuesday in Oakville.
OPP say a woman was killed after being stuck by a vehicle while riding her bike on Tuesday in Oakville. Global News

Ontario provincial police say a woman has died after she was struck while riding her bicycle in Oakville on Tuesday.

OPP and Halton police were both called to the scene of a cyclist struck while crossing the ramp along Third Line on the QEW at around 8:40 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene.

The vehicle remained on scene and the driver is being cooperative.

Schmidt said the highway is open, however the northbound and southbound ramps from Third Line onto the QEW is closed for the investigation.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses to contact police.

