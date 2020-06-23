Menu

Rayshard Brooks’ funeral to be held at church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached

By KATE BRUMBACK The Associated Press
Posted June 23, 2020 3:02 am
Rayshard Brooks death: Widow of Brooks tearfully says hearing officers kicked, stood on him ‘hurt’
The widow of Rayshard Brooks, Tomika Miller, tearfully spoke about how she felt in learning the two officers involved in the fatal shooting kicked him and stood on his back after he was shoot left her "hurt" and that she "felt everything that he felt just by hearing it." Fulton County district attorney Paul Howard said evidence showed that Garrett Rolfe, the man charged with felony murder in Brooks' death, kicked the Black man after he had been shot, while officer Devin Brosnan also stood on his back. She also thanked the district attorney regarding the charges, but said she can't help but feel "what if" her husband was still alive with Father's Day coming up.

Rayshard Brooks, who was fatally shot by a police officer, is to be remembered Tuesday at the church in Atlanta where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.

The private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church follows a public viewing held Monday. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at the church and a Democratic candidate for Senate, will deliver the eulogy.

READ MORE: Atlanta officer involved in fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks will be charged: prosecutor

“Rayshard Brooks wasn’t just running from the police. He was running from a system that makes slaves out of people. A system that doesn’t give ordinary people who’ve made mistakes a second chance, a real shot at redemption,” Warnock plans to say, according to a short excerpt released Monday.

Officer Garrett Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in the back after Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle with officers outside a Wendy’s restaurant on June 12. Rolfe, 27, is white. Brooks, 27, was Black.

King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, also plans to deliver remarks at Brooks’ funeral, along with a friend of his and his mother-in-law, according to a draft program released by the church.

“Ebenezer is a parish for all people, a sanctuary for those who suffer,” Warnock said in a statement when the funeral plans were first announced. “Rayshard was not a member of our church but he, and his loved ones, are a part of our family. We seek to embrace them, comfort them and walk beside them in the days ahead.”

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry has offered financial help for the services, according to that statement.

READ MORE: Rayshard Brooks death: Could the police shooting in Atlanta have been prevented?

When officers responded to complaints of a car blocking the Wendy’s drive-thru lane, they found Brooks asleep in the car. Police body camera video then showed Brooks and officers having a calm and respectful conversation for more than 40 minutes.

After conducting field sobriety tests, Rolfe told Brooks he’d had “too much to drink to be driving.” Brooks resisted being handcuffed, and he and the two officers wrestled on the ground. Brooks grabbed one of their Tasers and fired it in their direction as he ran away.

An autopsy found he was shot twice in the back.

Rolfe was fired and the other officer, 26-year-old Devin Brosnan, was placed on desk duty after the shooting. Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down less than 24 hours after Brooks died.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced 11 charges against Rolfe, including felony murder, and said the officer kicked Brooks as he lay dying. Brosnan, who the prosecutor said stood on Brooks’ shoulder as he struggled for his life, is charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath.

Lawyers for both men said their clients’ actions were justified.

READ MORE: Atlanta police call out sick in protest of charges in Rayshard Brooks death

Interim police Chief Rodney Bryant has said he was surprised Howard brought charges so quickly, before the Georgia Bureau of Investigation had finished looking into the shooting. The GBI said in a tweet after Howard announced the charges that the agency was not consulted on the charges.

Both Rolfe and Brosnan turned themselves in Thursday. Brosnan was released on bond. Rolfe was being held without bond.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Black Lives MatterPolice ShootingPolice brutalityPolice Violencerayshard brooksRayshard Brooks deathRayshard Brooks shootingrayshard brooks atlantarayshard brooks funeralrayshard brooks killingrayshard brooks memorial
