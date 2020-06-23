Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 23

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

216 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in Ontario including 1st death of person 19 or younger

Ontario reported 216 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 33,853.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,619, as 10 more deaths were reported.

Among the deaths, Ontario reported the first death of someone who was 19 years old or younger. The province did not indicate the exact age or gender of the deceased or where the person is from in Ontario.

Tuesday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from the Greater Toronto Area with Toronto seeing 63 new cases, followed by Peel Region with 46 and York Region with 27 more cases.

Toronto Zoo hopes to reopen this weekend

The Toronto Zoo says it has consulted with city officials and hopes to reopen to members this weekend.

Those looking to go must pre-book through an online timed ticketing system. The Zoo said both members and guests will have to book their tickets in advance from now on.

“We have reduced our daily capacity, incorporated the Zoo into a one-way path, face coverings are recommended while visiting the Zoo and required to enter any buildings,” the zoo said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Signage throughout the Zoo will remind guests to respect physical distancing and encourage people to regularly wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.”

The “Scenic Safari Experience” where people can drive through the zoo in their vehicles will also continue to operate.

The following will not be open: The African Savanna, Australasia Pavilion and part of the Americas, including the Mayan Temple and pavilion, Discovery Zone, including the Kids Zoo, Splash Island and Waterside Theatre.

Art Gallery of Ontario to reopen July 2

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) says it will reopen its doors July 2 after being forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gallery said it will reopen in stages and that members and annual pass holders can begin to book timed-entry tickets beginning June 25 for the former and June 26 for the latter.

We’ve missed you! Today the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) is excited to announce its plans to safely reopen, following public health and government of Ontario guidelines. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome you back.

On July 16, general public can buy timed-entry tickets in advance for dates starting July 23. The AGO will be open Thursday to Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“I know I speak for everyone at the AGO when I say we are thrilled to be welcoming people back,” said Stephan Jost, Michael and Sonja Koerner Director, and CEO of the AGO in a press release Tuesday. “The team has been working hard to ensure that the visitor experience will be a safe, yet engaging one.”

Aga Khan Museum to reopen Saturday

The Aga Khan Museum says it is set to resume operations on Saturday after a three-month closure to the coronavirus pandemic.

All visitors, staff and volunteers will have to adhere to new safety and physical distancing guidelines. The museum will be following a timed-ticket entry system and signage will be posted to prevent crowding. It has also installed touch-free automatic doors, as well as hand sanitizing stations around the building.

“The safety of our visitors and staff is our primary focus,” said Henry Kim, the Museum’s Director and CEO in a press release Tuesday. “Our intention is to make their return to the Museum a safe and enjoyable experience.