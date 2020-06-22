Menu

Man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Barrhead: Alberta RCMP

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 5:39 pm
A 79-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash north of Barrhead, Alta., on Monday, June 22, 2020.
A 79-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash north of Barrhead, Alta., on Monday, June 22, 2020.

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Barrhead, Alta., on Monday, according to RCMP.

At 7 a.m., officers responded to a report of a collision at Highway 33 and Highway 18, north of Barrhead.

Investigators said a car heading south on Highway 18/33 collided with an eastbound truck on Highway 33.

The 79-year-old man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, noting that they won’t release his name.

The man driving the truck had minor injuries, RCMP said.

A man was killed in a crash north of Barrhead, Alta., on Monday, June 22, 2020.
A man was killed in a crash north of Barrhead, Alta., on Monday, June 22, 2020.

The crash is under investigation and no charges are anticipated.

Barrhead is about 121 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

