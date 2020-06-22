68-year-old charged after neighbour’s items urinated on in Ingersoll: OPP

A 68-year-old is facing a charge of mischief after a dispute between occupants of a home in Ingersoll, Ont., turned messy, police say.
Officers were called to a “neighbour dispute” at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police said.
Officers arrived at a home on Victoria Street and determined that a verbal argument had occurred between occupants over “another person’s property.”
“The belongings of an individual were removed from a storage area and urinated on” — at which point, police said they were called.
A 68-year-old was arrested and charged with mischief. Police have not released any other details.
The accused is reportedly scheduled to appear in court in Woodstock.
