68-year-old charged after neighbour’s items urinated on in Ingersoll: OPP

A 68-year-old is facing a charge of mischief after a dispute between occupants of a home in Ingersoll, Ont., turned messy, police say.

Officers were called to a “neighbour dispute” at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Officers arrived at a home on Victoria Street and determined that a verbal argument had occurred between occupants over “another person’s property.”

“The belongings of an individual were removed from a storage area and urinated on” — at which point, police said they were called.

A 68-year-old was arrested and charged with mischief. Police have not released any other details.

The accused is reportedly scheduled to appear in court in Woodstock.

