Kingston woman charged with impaired driving in Peterborough County

Two Kingston, Ont., residents have been charged — one with impaired driving — following a traffic complaint in Peterborough County on Friday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 6:45 p.m., police received a traffic complaint about a suspected impaired driver on Hwy. 7 in Asphodel-Norwood Township, east of Peterborough.

Officers located the suspect vehicle on Elm Street in the village of Norwood. The driver and passenger were arrested.

Stephanie Dine, 39, of Kingston, was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Her vehicle was impounded for seven days and her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

Christopher Cormier, 45, of Kingston, was charged with possession of a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine).

Both accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 25, OPP said Monday.

