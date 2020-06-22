Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Kingston woman charged with impaired driving in Peterborough County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 12:45 pm
A Kingston woman was charged with impaired driving and a man charged with drug possession following a traffic stop in Norwood.
A Kingston woman was charged with impaired driving and a man charged with drug possession following a traffic stop in Norwood. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two Kingston, Ont., residents have been charged — one with impaired driving — following a traffic complaint in Peterborough County on Friday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 6:45 p.m., police received a traffic complaint about a suspected impaired driver on Hwy. 7 in Asphodel-Norwood Township, east of Peterborough.

READ MORE: 2 face drug-impaired driving charges following near collisions in Northumberland County, OPP say

Officers located the suspect vehicle on Elm Street in the village of Norwood. The driver and passenger were arrested.

Stephanie Dine, 39, of Kingston, was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Her vehicle was impounded for seven days and her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

Christopher Cormier, 45, of Kingston, was charged with possession of a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine).

Story continues below advertisement

Both accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 25, OPP said Monday.

Single vehicle collision on Highway 7 near Peterborough
Single vehicle collision on Highway 7 near Peterborough
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingMethImpairedHighway 7NorwoodHwy 7Asphodel-Norwood
Flyers
More weekly flyers