2 face drug-impaired driving charges following near collisions in Northumberland County: OPP

Northumberland OPP arrested two people for drug-impaired driving in Cramahe Township on Tuesday after vehicles were involved in near-collisions with oncoming traffic.

OPP say the first incident was around 11 a.m. when officers received reports about a northbound car on Percy Street that was unable to maintain travelling in a marked lane.

“The vehicle merely missed colliding with a police cruiser travelling in the opposite direction,” stated Const. Kim Johnston on Thursday.

As a result of the investigation, Maureen Avola, 53, of Brighton, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from a peace officer.

She was released and will appear in court in Cobourg on Aug. 19.

In the second incident, around 4:15 p.m., officers were informed of a southbound SUV travelling erratically on Big Apple Drive near Colborne. OPP say motorists reported the vehicle was swerving into oncoming traffic and driving onto the sidewalks.

OPP say two motorists assisted in getting the vehicle to stop.

Tamara Howell, 52, of Alnwick-Haldimand Township, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired (blood drug concentration) and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Sept. 2.

