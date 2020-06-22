3 residents, pet snake safe after garage fire in northwest Calgary community

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are safe after a large fire broke out in the garage of a home in Calgary’s Arbour Lake community early Monday morning.

According to the Calgary Fire Department (CFD), firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Arbour Stone Rise Northwest at about 1 a.m.

When they got to the scene, smoke and fire were reportedly seen billowing from the garage attached to the house.

“An aggressive exterior attack on the fire was started in conjunction with a primary search of the home,” the CFD said in a news release. Tweet This

While the three residents were able to get out before fire crews arrived, firefighters rescued a pet snake from the home.

No injuries were reported.

As of 2:30 a.m., the fire was under control, the CFD said. Two vehicles had been destroyed, and the garage was severely damaged. The blaze did not spread to the home.

“Crews are continuing with overhaul and ventilation. The CFD Investigator is en route to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire,” the fire department said.

Two vehicles and an attached garage were destroyed by fire in Calgary’s Arbour Lake community early Monday morning. Global News

Along with firefighters, Calgary police officers were also at the scene to help keep the area and neighbours safe, as well as Enmax and ATCO.

Anyone with photos or information on the fire is asked to send them to the CFD at piofire@calgary.ca.